

Relaxnews





The popular photo sharing app is turning towards AI to write alternative text for posts that can be read by a screen reader.

On the road to creating a platform accessible by everyone, Instagram introduced two new features this week to provide the visually impaired with a richer, more complete app experience.

The first approach to enhance Instagram accessibility is using AI to write screen reader-friendly captions. The social network touts its object recognition technology as accurately identifying what is pictured in a post and automatically using this information to write alternative text.

If you would like more control over how your posts are being translated to your audience, however, Instagram also offers a second feature that keeps AI out of the picture: when you upload a photo, you now have an option to write your own alternative text under the advanced settings.

As tech becomes an inextricable part of our social lives, Instagram is taking steps to ensure that such platforms are accessible by the entire public, and in an increasing number of initiatives, AI is at the heart of this evolution.