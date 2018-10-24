Injured turtle sheds Lego wheelchair for 6-month dormancy
In this Sept. 6, 2018 photo provided by the Maryland Zoo, a wild turtle with a broken shell gets around on a wheelchair made of Legos while on the mend at the zoo in Baltimore. (Sinclair Miller/The Maryland Zoo via AP)
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:16AM EDT
BALTIMORE - A wild turtle who came to the Maryland Zoo with a broken shell has traded his wheelchair made of Legos for a pile of mulch.
WMAR-TV reports that it's time for the grapefruit-sized eastern box turtle to get ready for winter brumation, a period similar to hibernation during which reptiles become dormant to conserve energy.
The turtle was found in July with fractures to the underside of his shell. After surgery, he was fitted with a custom wheelchair to keep his shell off the ground and enable his legs to move.
The Maryland Zoo posted a video showing staff removing his wheelchair to make it easier for him to burrow down for the next six months. The zoo built a large outdoor brumation habitat mimicking his natural habitat.
#LegoTurtle is preparing for brumation! We were careful to make sure no human or turtle stepped on any #Legos in the process �� @LEGO_Group �� pic.twitter.com/Ij3hN8oV3S— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) October 22, 2018
