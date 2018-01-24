

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





It may not seem like many words, but the simple greeting “Good morning” has been causing grief for smartphone users in India as well as developers at Google.

That’s because many Indians have developed a penchant for sending daily “Good morning” greetings to their contacts, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The notes usually include text over an image, such as flowers or cute animals, and they’re frequently sent using messaging services such as WhatsApp. Users are even able to send one greeting to everyone on their list every morning thanks to an added feature that was introduced by the app last year.

In fact, the greetings have become so popular that Google researchers have noted a 10-fold increase in the number of searches for “Good morning images” in India over the past five years, the report said.

An unintended consequence to all of this morning merriment is phones that are freezing up because they’re too full.

The “Good morning” images hoarding precious storage space on users’ smartphones have contributed to the problem of one in three phones running out of space on a daily basis, according to a survey by the data-storage company Western Digital Corp.

In an effort to free up space on Indians’ smartphones, Google developers have created a new app called Files Go, which was unveiled in New Delhi, India in December. The app helps users free up space on their phones by highlighting files to delete using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. It also has a special feature that can quickly identify “Good morning” images and delete them all in one go.

Tests in the fall showed that subjects saved an average of 1 GB of phone space thanks to the app. Files Go has already been downloaded more than 10 million times, with users in India accounting for the majority of downloads, The Wall Street Journal report said.