India assesses technical snag that aborted moon mission
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 stands at Satish Dhawan Space Center after the mission was aborted at Sriharikota in southern India, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 7:32AM EDT
NEW DELHI — India’s space organization says it is examining the technical snag that led to the aborting of the launch of a spacecraft intended to land on the far side of the moon.
The Chandrayaan-2 mission was called off shortly before liftoff early Monday by the Indian Space Research Organization when a “technical snag” was observed in the 640-ton, 14-story rocket launcher.
Vivek Singh, the ISRO’s media director, says the organization should be able to choose a new launch date within days. He declined to go into details.
Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for “moon craft,” is designed for a soft landing on the lunar south pole and to send a rover to explore water deposits confirmed by a previous orbiting Indian space mission.