Incredible new details of Shackleton's sunken Endurance ship revealed in 3D scan

TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
A new 3D scan has revealed previously unseen details of the wreck of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton’s HMS Endurance, which was found in 2022 – more than a century after the ship sank.
The scan, seen by CNN on Thursday, makes it look as though the ship, which sank after being crushed by sea ice in 1915, has been miraculously lifted out of the Weddell Sea onto dry land in one piece.
It shows plates used by the crew scattered across the ship, plus other visible artifacts such as a boot and a flare gun, which remain on deck despite the ship sitting at a depth of 3,008 metres (1.9 miles or about 9,900 feet).
The 3D images have been released as part of a new documentary film “Endurance,” which will premiere at the London Film Festival on Saturday before being released in UK cinemas from Monday and on Disney+ later in the year.
The film, from National Geographic Documentary Films, is directed by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Natalie Hewit.
It tells the story of Shackleton’s ill-fated voyage, as well as that of the expedition that discovered the wreck of the Endurance in 2022.
That recent expedition was funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), which celebrated the release of the documentary in a statement last month.
“As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations,” said FMHT chairman Donald Lamont in the statement.
“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity.”
Prior to the Endurance voyage, Shackleton had established himself as a polar explorer after a career in the merchant navy. He had to leave a 1906 Antarctic expedition due to ill health, but led another successful one south in 1908. His exploits earned him a knighthood, becoming Sir Ernest Shackleton in 1909.
Shackleton’s final Antarctic mission started with grand ambitions. Having recruited 27 men, he was hoping to lead some of them on the first-ever full crossing of Antarctica by land, just a couple of years after Norwegian Roald Amundsen had become the first person to reach the South Pole.
However, the Endurance became stuck in the sea ice, and eventually succumbed to the immense pressures of the frozen landscape and sank.
Shackleton then showed his legendary qualities as a leader by leading a small party across stormy seas to South Georgia, where they enlisted help to rescue the 22 men who remained camped on the ice.
Not a single crew member was lost, cementing Shackleton’s place in the history books.
CNN’s Barry Neild and Lilit Marcus contributed to this report.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
One of the B.C. Conservative candidates running in the province's second-largest city has apologized for "completely unacceptable" comments he made about Muslims and Palestinians.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he's in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.
A judge has ordered a Halifax-area couple to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked a nurse in their home in 2016.
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Nevada and Arizona while former U.S. president Donald Trump talks economic issues in Michigan, as presidential campaigning continues even with Hurricane Milton hitting Florida.
Gunmen invaded another town north of Haiti’s capital on Thursday, shooting at people and setting homes on fire, just a week after a massacre killed at least 115 people in the country’s central region. The number of casualties was not immediately known.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales on Thursday carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate's chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport.
As U.S. officials struggle to push back against misinformation about natural disasters hitting the country, at least three congressional Republicans condemned conspiracy theories repeated by fellow members of their party.
The parliamentary budget officer says his updated report on the federal carbon price is largely consistent with his earlier findings, even after adjusting for a previous error.
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and MPs from several other parties were on Parliament Hill Thursday to call for the Senate to pass a Bloc bill on supply management.
Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
Expectations are high for the long-awaited unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night. Too high for some analysts and investors.
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is abandoning his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction before Canada's top court.
The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called 'her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.'
Taylor Swift has made a significant donation toward helping those affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene.
The World Trade Organization raised its outlook for global goods trade this year slightly, but cautioned Thursday that increasing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over economy policy pose 'substantial' risks to its forecast.
As a parent, you want your child to spread their wings and fly, not crash down to reality when they first enter the job market.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Strong winds from Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to the roof of St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field, home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays.
Rafael Nadal is retiring from professional tennis at age 38, he announced in a video message Thursday, after winning 22 Grand Slam titles — 14 at the French Open — during an unprecedented era he shared with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
The Calgary Flames were already preaching the importance of resilience a single game into the NHL season.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) and the provincial government to launch a new “incubator program”. One of the first three locations is Windsor, with the other two going to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Prison officials in British Columbia say guards at a medium-security prison in the Fraser Valley seized a package containing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and other contraband over the weekend.
A Victoria pilot program using technology to help seniors age with dignity in their homes is getting promising feedback three months into the trial.
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Work is now complete on a busy Calgary LRT station, which officials say will play a role as an "essential connector" for commuters heading into the downtown core in the years to come.
10 things happening in Calgary this weekend.
Calgary police say two people were killed in two separate crashes on Wednesday evening.
Former Ottawa resident Angelina Armstrong-Mann says it was clear when Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Florida Wednesday night—she heard it.
The transit service conducted a fare compliance blitz between September 3 and 30, with 12 fare inspectors "active across the transit network, enforcing fare regulations," OC Transpo said.
The union representing professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says 70 per cent of its members have signed a petition asking the administration to take proposals to improve education and research into consideration.
The City of Montreal's French-language committee wants a French-language office established to promote and increase the use of the language in the metropolis.
Although he acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done in mental health, Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant is confident that he has succeeded in reversing the trend.
An Edmonton daycare has been shut down after failing to address concerns about unsupervised children, the province said Thursday.
A controversial casino has been approved for south Edmonton.
Two roads in Edmonton that had been closed because of crashes on Thursday morning have now reopened.
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, among those assessing the damage in its aftermath is former CTV Atlantic employee and Maritimer Eric Bungay.
The aurora may be visible in some parts of the Maritimes Thursday night.
Many Lebanese people living in the province are watching, waiting and feeling helpless with fear as conflict approaches their families.
A woman is speaking out after an assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus sent her and her daughter to the hospital.
The province is urging Manitobans to get a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine as the respiratory virus season gets underway.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm on Wednesday evening.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he would get tough on those disrupting the public and will shut down nuisance properties if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.
A 16-year-old is facing over a dozen charges following an armed robbery in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Waterloo man who they believe is linked to a group that has been scamming victims across Canada.
Jane Goodall, a world-renowned expert in primate research and conservation of the species, visited Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday.
It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Waterloo Region as Thanksgiving festivities get underway, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at a reduced schedule.
Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.
The Saskatchewan RCMP is responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Red Pheasant First Nation.
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus. Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
The advisory was issued as a result of water sample results that indicated the presence of bacteria. While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.
Provincial police say seven people are facing charges after a massive grow operation bust outside Orillia, Ont., where over $2 million in cannabis plants were seized.
After months of controversy, protests and petitions, Barrie city councillors have scraped plans for a multi-purpose field along the waterfront in favour of a new plan to revitalize the downtown.
Police are investigating a report of a foiled robbery at a Barrie business allegedly involving several suspects.
Essex County officers are asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run collision in Lakeshore.
A team 14 staff members from Entegrus were on their way to help out in Florida, but were told they weren’t needed at this time.
An Indigenous art piece is currently being installed at the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.
The 2024 B.C. election officially kicks off Thursday morning as advance voting locations open their doors.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Alberta's police watchdog says the Medicine Hat police officers who were involved in an in-custody death in August 2023 acted reasonably and with appropriate force in dealing with a suspect armed with a machete.
Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old man following a traffic stop in Brocket, Piikani Nation RCMP said Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says there is a 'significant' presence in the 100 block of Chapple Avenue for an active crime scene Thursday.
An annual international mining conference is underway in Greater Sudbury, Ont., marking the first time the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Conference of Mining Regions and Cities has been held in North America.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
