TORONTO -- An international group of researchers says a recently discovered track of ice age-era footprints shows the dangers and difficulties humans faced more than 10,000 years ago.

The footprints, recently documented in Quaternary Science Reviews and believed to be longest track of fossilized human footprints in the world, stretch for 1.5 kilometres along a dried lakebed at White Sands National Park in New Mexico and date back more than 11,500 years.

The footprints, originally discovered in 2018, are believed to be of a woman or an adolescent man,with a toddler’s prints added at certain points, which suggests the older adult was carrying the toddler for long stretches of the trek.

"When I first saw the intermittent toddler footprints, a familiar scene came to mind," Thomas Urban, a research scientist at Cornell University, said in a new release.

The researchers also found the footprints broadened at certain points, which suggests the older person also shifted from carrying the child on either sides of their hip. The tracks are also repeated in the opposite direction just a few hours later, though without the child this time.

Given the shape of the tracks, the researchers also note the person was likely travelling at an exhausting rate of 1.7 metres per second, 0.5 metres per second faster than a comfortable walking pace on a flat dry surface, let alone one covered in mud.

The route these two took appears to have been quite dangerous as well.

The scientists found giant sloth and mammoth tracks that intersected the human tracks just after they had passed. The tracks appear to show the sloth to have stood up on its hind legs to catch a scent before trampling the tracks and heading off, while the mammoth appears to not have noticed the tracks.

"This research is important in helping us understand our human ancestors, how they lived, their similarities and differences," said co-author Sally Reynold, senior lecturer in hominin paleoecology at Bournemouth University.

"We can put ourselves in the shoes, or footprints, of this person (and) imagine what it was like to carry a child from arm to arm as we walk across tough terrain surrounded by potentially dangerous animals."

The lakebed of what was once Lake Otero has been the site of several other footprint discoveries which date back to between 11,550 and 13,000 years. It’s become a hotbed for discovery due to its largely muddy surface, which was able to preserve footprints as it dried up.

White Sands National Park contains the largest collection of iceage-era fossilized footprints in the world. In the past, researchers have uncovered tracks from mammoth, giant ground sloth, dire wolf and American lion at the park.

"I am so pleased to highlight this wonderful story that crosses millennia,” White Sands National Park’s Superintendent Marie Sauter said in a news release. “Seeing a child's footprints thousands of years old reminds us why taking care of these special places is so important.”

According to the National Parks Service, researchers have also found traces of children playing in puddles formed by giant sloth tracks and people jumping between mammoth tracks.