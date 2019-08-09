Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android
BEIJING -- Huawei has unveiled its own operating system for smartphones that it says can replace Android if U.S. sanctions on the Chinese tech giant cut off access to the Google system.
Huawei Technologies Ltd., the No. 2 global smartphone brand, says the first handset using the HarmonyOS system will be released Saturday under its Honor brand.
The head of Huawei's consumer unit, Richard Yu, said Friday the company wants to use Android but can "switch immediately" to HarmonyOS if it loses access to the widely used American system.
Washington says Huawei is a security threat, an accusation the company denies, and has imposed curbs on its access to U.S. technology.
