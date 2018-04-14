

Relaxnews





It looks as though Huawei is in a race against Samsung, LG and other manufacturers for the title of “world's first truly foldable smartphone.”

According to a report from Korean news site ETNews, which claims its information comes from sources with direct knowledge of the plans, Huawei has recently signed non-disclosure agreements with its suppliers, in connection to the mysterious ‘foldable phone' that could be unveiled as early as November.

If there is a November reveal, that date could very likely win the brand the title of ‘world's first'. But before getting too excited and putting this on top of the Christmas list, it's not sure whether the foldable phone will actually be available for purchase, with that time period more likely being for a reveal. That could give the company some time to figure out what apps would complement double the screen real estate, which comes with the unique feature of being able to be folded down the middle.

And according to the same sources, Huawei is also planning to unveil a folding phone with 5G support in the later part of 2019.

But Huawei is not the only brand working on a foldable smartphone. Earlier this month, it was reported that LG had been granted a patent for a foldable smartphone design while Samsung Mobile President, DJ Koh, has been quoted saying that they too will have something to show in regards of a truly foldable Galaxy smartphone this year. Meanwhile the Axon M by ZTE, which launched in China earlier this year, is a foldable smartphone, however it takes a different approach to the foldable aspect, taking the form of two screens sandwiched together via a hinge.