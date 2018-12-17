How you, too, can become a Russian TV-duping robot
A person inside an Alyosha robot suit from Russian company Show Robots poses for a photograph in this publicity photo. (Show Robots)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 8:59AM EST
The art of disguise has become far more advanced than slapping on a fake moustache or stacking three kids on top of each other under a trench coat.
Take the case of Boris, the supposed robot showcased on Russian state TV last week.
While Boris amazed the TV show’s hosts by speaking and dancing in a very humanlike manner, there was a simple reason for that: Boris was actually a human inside a robot costume.
Russian company Show Robots advertises the Boris costume on its website under the name Alyosha. The suit retails for 250,000 rubles, or approximately $5,000.
According to a translation of the website, the costume comes with a voice transducer and speakers to make its wearer sound robotic, as well as LED panels and a built-in tablet display.
The same translation refers to Alyosha as a “cutie” who is “made with tenderness and love” and creates “an almost complete illusion” of being a real robot.
“Therefore, everyone wants to make a selfie with him,” it reads.
This video from Russian state broadcaster Russia 24 shows Boris' original appearance:
