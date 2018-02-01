

Relaxnews





Attention ocean lovers, aspiring and wannabe marine biologists: Airbnb has teamed up with BBC Worldwide to offer three people and their guests the chance to explore the planet's watery underworld from aboard the exploration vessel that was used in the filming of "Blue Planet II."

After being flown to the Bahamas, winners will board the Alucia, a 56-metre research and exploration vessel that they'll call home for two nights.

During the expedition, guests will learn about the making of "Blue Planet II" and dine in the company of scientists, researchers and filmmakers who will share their work.

Though not exactly 20,000 leagues under the sea, as part of the experience, participants will embark on an undersea adventure guided by a submarine pilot, exploring one of the most biologically diverse areas of the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Eleuthera, in a state-of-the-art submersible described as "light years beyond the average vacation snorkel."

To enter, participants are invited to write an "artistic and creative story" of no fewer than 50, but no more than 550 characters in English, on their ideal deep sea adventure.

"What do you dream of exploring beneath the waves?"

For health and safety requirements, participants must be able to speak English.

Eligible markets include the US, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany, Philippines, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

The expedition takes place April 4-8 and contest closes Feb. 10.