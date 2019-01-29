

The Associated Press





Apple Inc. is rushing to fix a serious bug in its FaceTime app that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely. The company has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging people to turn off the app. To disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, follow these steps.

Disabling FaceTime on a Mac:

Open the FaceTime app

Choose FaceTime in the menu

Choose "Turn off FaceTime"

Disabling FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad: