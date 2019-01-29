How to disable FaceTime on an iPhone, iPad or Mac
Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about group FaceTime during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 8:01AM EST
Apple Inc. is rushing to fix a serious bug in its FaceTime app that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely. The company has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging people to turn off the app. To disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, follow these steps.
Disabling FaceTime on a Mac:
- Open the FaceTime app
- Choose FaceTime in the menu
- Choose "Turn off FaceTime"
Disabling FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad:
- Open Settings
- Scroll down to FaceTime app
- Hit the button, turning green slider to grey
