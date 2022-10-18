How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday

Don't forget to look up at the night sky in the coming days if you want to catch a glimpse of the Orionid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on Friday.

NASA calls Orionid meteors "one of the most beautiful showers of the year."

They're described as prolonged explosions of light, fireballs or "glowing trains," and they have incandescent bits of debris trailing in their wake. The meteors move at a speed of about 66 kilometres per second. At peak activity, in a moonless sky, viewers may be able to see approximately 15 meteors per hour

Here are some basic tips from NASA for increasing your chances of seeing Orionid meteors this season.

TIME AND LOCATION

Getting a good view of this mesmerizing light show largely depends on where you're situated. NASA says that Orionids are most viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, during the hours after midnight. Since light pollution can affect general visibility, it would be good to find a location away from a busy city or street lights.

PACK TO STAY

Since there's no telling when – or if – Orionids will light up the sky, camping is an effective strategy to maximize your chances. Bringing a sleeping bag, blanket, and camping gear to stay warm can help you stay comfortable during a prolonged wait.

GET IN POSITION

How you position yourself can also make a difference in seeing Orionids. If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, for instance, lying flat on your back with your feet facing southeast will widen your scope of the sky. If you are in the Southern Hemisphere, lying on your back with your feet facing northeast will do the same.

ALLOW YOUR EYES TO ADJUST

According to NASA, it will take approximately 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night's darkness. Minimizing the use of flashlights and lights from external devices, such as cellphones, will allow your eyes to adjust more easily.

Orionid meteors will be visible until dawn.