How much screen time is too much? The signs you're addicted to your phone
It is indisputable that many of us spend much of our lives in front of our screens -- especially our phones.
What's also indisputable is that some of those activities can take us down a spiraling, time-suck rabbit hole.
In fact, 31 per cent of U.S. adults and 46 per cent of U.S. teens say they are on the internet "almost constantly," according to Pew Research Surveys from 2021 and 2022.
How much is too much? Sometimes it's hard to know. But sometimes, the answer is much more obvious. It was for Jerome Yankey. He was a college freshman when he noticed that his use of social media, specifically TikTok, had become problematic.
"It just kind of started to really wear on me physically first, I think, because that was when I was just scrolling for hours, not going to sleep -- it was taking hours out of my day. I wasn't really doing much else in my free time," he explained.
When the toll shifted from physical to mental, quashing his creativity and warping his sense of worth, he decided he needed to quit. And he did it cold turkey -- no easy feat.
Yankey is far from alone. The 2022 Pew Research Survey of US teens found that 67 per cent of them use TikTok, and among those, 16 per cent use it "almost constantly." That number is even higher among the 95 per cent of teens who use YouTube, with 19 per cent using it "almost constantly."
Am I addicted?
For now, internet addiction is not an official clinical diagnosis. There are still a lot of questions about whether it qualifies as a mental health disorder on its own or whether it should be considered part of another mental health condition. There are also questions about how to define it, measure it, test it and treat it.
Most experts do agree, though, that regardless of whether it is a true "addiction" or something else, too much screen time can have bad effects, especially for kids.
That's where Dr. Michael Rich comes in. A self-described "mediatrician," Rich treats young patients with what he calls problematic media use at the Clinic for Interactive Media Disorders (which he co-directs) at Boston Children's Hospital.
"Where the problem comes in is when their day-to-day functions are impaired in some way," he said. "They're not getting enough sleep. They are overeating. They are missing school or falling asleep in school. They are withdrawing from their friends."
He likes to stay away from the addiction model.
"We as a society use the term addiction as pejorative. We think of addicts as weak people with weak character ... and we approach addiction, frankly, still as something to be punished rather than healed," he said.
Rich also doesn't think technology is the cause of his patients' problems, but rather, it amplifies them. And he has a counterintuitive approach to helping his young patients, who are often coping with other issues -- like anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder or just plain old stress. Listen to how they learn how to wean themselves off their devices and adopt a healthier relationship with their electronics.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Canada sending four more battle tanks to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will send four more Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as the country marks one year since the Russian invasion.
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Snowfall records could be broken in Metro Vancouver this weekend: Environment Canada
A special weather statement is now in place for Metro Vancouver, with a heavy dump of snow in the forecast this weekend.
Canadians 'Stand with Ukraine' on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Many talented young Nigerians are leaving. Halting the exodus will be a task for the next president
A staggering 69 per cent of Nigerians would relocate out of the country with their families if given the chance, a 2022 survey by the Africa Polling Institute found. Only 39 per cent were willing to emigrate in 2019 according to the same poll.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh 'fuzzy' about new story details
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh testified Friday at his double murder trial that he cooperated with police investigating the deaths of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive.
China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he'll await details
China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing's involvement -- but said success would depend on actions not words.
Drought-stricken canals strand famous Venice gondolas
A prolonged period of low tides in Venice caused some smaller canals to run dry, frustrating tourist operations and impacting some of the city's critical infrastructure.
Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals
Ukraine's leader is giving qualified support for China's new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing's interest is 'not bad.'
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
-
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
Eugene Levy confronts his fears in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy stars in the new Apple TV Plus travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler,' in which viewers follow him as he voyages across the world as a self-professed hater of travel.
Ellie Goulding had 'a lot of trauma' from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan
In a recent interview, British pop star Ellie Goulding talked about being accused of cheating on singer Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in 2014, despite the fact she was never in a relationship with Sheeran.
-
Designers tapped female power on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, previewing collections for next fall and winter.
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
-
Canada's biggest bookstore chain says the data of current and former employees was stolen in a ransomware attack. Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the breach on Feb. 8 left no indication that customers' personal information, such as credit card numbers, had been compromised, but that 'some employee data was.'
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
-
The 24th of February is forever etched in the collective consciousness of all Ukrainians -- and for women who gave birth and men who became fathers as the bombs began to fall, the day holds especially complicated emotions.
Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams replaced 43 years after theft
More than 40 years after they were stolen from the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, a pair of historic Olympic gold medals were replaced and given to sprinter Percy Williams' extended family.
Canada's Thompson first entering ski cross quarterfinals at freestyle worlds
Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished first in women's ski cross qualifying Friday at the world freestyle skiing championships.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.