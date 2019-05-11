How does the Pixel 3a stand up to other ‘lite' smartphones?
On the opening day of the 2019 Google I/O developer's conference, Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the more affordable ‘lite' versions of their flagship smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We take a look at how their specs line up with other brands' 'budget-friendly' models.
As flagship devices become less financially accessible to the general public, industry leaders have begun releasing more affordable iterations of their premium devices -- how do Google's recently released 3a and 3a XL compare to Apple's, Huawei's, and OnePlus' wallet-friendly flagship alternatives?
Google Pixel 3a vs. Google Pixel 3
Display height: 6.0-inches, 5.7-inches
Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie, Android 9.0 Pie
Front camera: 8MP, 8MP
Rear camera: 12.2MP, 12.2MP
Storage: 64GB, 64GB
Battery: 3000 mAh, 2915 mAh
Water resistance: no, yes
Price: $400, $800
For half the price of the flagship iteration, the Pixel 3a has virtually all the same specifications as the original Pixel 3. Apart from having a lower grade processor which will cause the phone to function a bit more slowly than the premium version, it actually has a bigger display and bigger battery. Unless you're prone to dropping your phone in puddles or need your device to function at the fastest speeds currently on the market, the ‘lite' Pixel is an impressive and impressively affordable device compared to the flagship.
Huawei P30 Lite
Display height: 6.0-inches
Chip: Kirin 710
Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie
Front camera: 32MP
Rear camera: 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 3340 mAh
Water resistance: no
Price: £329, €369
Apart from the chipset which has lower performance than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670, Huawei's P30 Lite is a healthy competitor not only to the Pixel 3a, but the flagship device as well. Unfortunately for United States users, the device will be unavailable in the country; however, for the rest of the world, this device certainly has one of the best cameras on a smartphone yet, Lite or not.
iPhone XR
Display size: 5.9-inches
Chip: A12 Bionic chip
Operating system: iOS 12
Front camera: 7MP
Rear camera: 12MP
Memory: 64 GB
Battery: 2,658 mAh
Water resistance: yes
Price: $749
Despite the iPhone XR being nearly double the price of the Pixel 3a, its specifications are less impressive: the display is smaller, the quality of the camera is lower, and the battery is weaker. On the other hand, it is moderately water resistant and uses Apple's iOS.
OnePlus 7 rumored specifications
Display height: 6.2-inches
Processor: Snapdragon 855
Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie
Front camera: 4MP
Rear camera: 48MP
Memory: 128GB
Battery: 4150 mAh
Water resistance: yes
Price: unknown
Though the OnePlus 7 is not a ‘lite' device, the company has marketed their smartphones as affordable alternatives to leading manufacturer's flagships. Nearly all the circulating specs -- the processor, the rear camera MP amount, the memory, the battery capacity -- are more impressive than that of the Pixel 3a, but it will likely come at a price tag a bit higher than that of OnePlus 6 which starts at $529. The OnePlus 7 will launch on May 14.
The Pixel 3a is one of the most affordable ‘lite' smartphones of this group while still boasting premium features shockingly close to that of the Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a is available now starting at $400, and the 3a XL starts at $480.
