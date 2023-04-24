How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement

Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725 million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook parent company Meta agreed to pay the settlement in December following accusations it allowed Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that worked with the Trump campaign and other third parties, to access private user data.

Anyone who lived in the U.S. and was a Facebook user between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is eligible.

In an emailed statement on Monday, a settlement administrator told CTVNews.ca that anyone who was a Facebook user in the United States between those dates may file a claim.

A claim form is available online and the deadline to submit it is Aug. 25. Claims also can be mailed in.

WHAT WAS THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL?

The Cambridge Analytica scandal was revealed in 2018 reporting by media outlets including the New York Times and The Observer, a Sunday paper published by the parent company of The Guardian.

The scandal involved a psychology professor who used an app offering a personality test to harvest data on millions of Facebook users in order to build psychological profiles and target U.S. voters with political ads.

A key figure in the revelations was Canadian whistleblower and data analytics expert Christopher Wylie, who worked with Cambridge Analytica. The firm later declared bankruptcy and shut down.

A 2020 report from the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office cast doubt on Cambridge Analytica's capabilities, namely regarding accusations it influenced the 2016 Brexit referendum.

But the improper use of Facebook data resulted in a number of investigations and fines.

In 2019, Facebook, without admitting liability, agreed to pay a 500,000 pound fine imposed by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office.

Facebook also agreed in 2019 to a US$5-billion privacy settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a $100-million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2020, Facebook agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle a Competition Bureau investigation in Canada.

Last week, a judge dismissed a bid by Canada's privacy watchdog to declare Facebook broke the law over the use of personal information stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE CLASS ACTION SUIT?

A series of questions and answers on the settlement website says the U.S. court did not decide in favour of either the plaintiffs or the defendant, Facebook — now Meta — which denies all claims that it violated any law.

The settlement website says both sides agreed to a settlement "to avoid the costs and risks of a trial" and so eligible claimants can receive payments.

"The Settlement Class Representatives and their attorneys think the Settlement is best for all Settlement Class Members," the website says.

HOW MUCH WILL PAYMENTS BE?

Payments will depend on how many valid claims are made and how many months an authorized claimant had an active Facebook account during the specified period.

The total amount distributed will be determined once administrative costs and court fees are considered.

Anyone who wishes to be excluded from the settlement will have until July 26 to fill out the opt-out form. This would allow a person to sue over the legal claims resolved in the settlement.

Once the deadline to submit a claim has passed, the court will hold a final approval hearing for the settlement on Sept. 7.

Settlement payments will be made once the court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved.

The settlement excludes directors, officers, legal representatives, alleged co-conspirators, agents and employees of Meta or its subsidiaries.

With files from The Canadian Press, The Associated Press and CNN