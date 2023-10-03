How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
In the quest to build better for the future, some are looking for answers in the long-ago past.
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Yet scores of more recent structures are already staring down their expiration dates: The concrete that makes up much of our modern world has a lifespan of around 50 to 100 years.
A growing number of scientists have been studying materials from long-ago eras -- chipping off chunks of buildings, poring over historical texts, mixing up copycat recipes -- hoping to uncover how they've held up for millennia.
This reverse engineering has turned up a surprising list of ingredients that were mixed into old buildings -- materials such as tree bark, volcanic ash, rice, beer and even urine. These unexpected add-ins could be key some pretty impressive properties, like the ability to get stronger over time and "heal" cracks when they form.
Figuring out how to copy those features could have real impacts today: While our modern concrete has the strength to hold up massive skyscrapers and heavy infrastructure, it can't compete with the endurance of these ancient materials.
And with the rising threats of climate change, there's a growing call to make construction more sustainable. A recent UN report estimates that the built environment is responsible for more than a third of global CO2 emissions -- and cement production alone makes up more than 7% of those emissions.
"If you improve the properties of the material by using traditional recipes from Maya people or the ancient Chinese, you can produce material that can be used in modern construction in a much more sustainable way," said Carlos Rodriguez-Navarro, a cultural heritage researcher at Spain's University of Granada.
Is ancient Roman concrete better than today's?
Many researchers have turned to the Romans for inspiration. Starting around 200 BCE, the architects of the Roman Empire were building impressive concrete structures that have stood the test of time -- from the soaring dome of the Pantheon to the sturdy aqueducts that still carry water today.
Even in harbours, where seawater has been battering structures for ages, you'll find concrete "basically the way it was when it was poured 2,000 years ago," said John Oleson, an archaeologist at the University of Victoria in Canada.
Most modern concrete starts with Portland cement, a powder made by heating limestone and clay to super-high temperatures and grinding them up. That cement is mixed with water to create a chemically reactive paste. Then, chunks of material like rock and gravel are added, and the cement paste binds them into a concrete mass.
According to records from ancient architects like Vitruvius, the Roman process was similar. The ancient builders mixed materials like burnt limestone and volcanic sand with water and gravel, creating chemical reactions to bind everything together.
Now, scientists think they've found a key reason why some Roman concrete has held up structures for thousands of years: The ancient material has an unusual power to repair itself. Exactly how is not yet clear, but scientists are starting to find clues.
In a study published earlier this year, Admir Masic, a civil and environmental engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, proposed that this power comes from chunks of lime that are studded throughout the Roman material instead of being mixed in evenly. Researchers used to think these chunks were a sign that the Romans weren't mixing up their materials well enough.
Instead, after analyzing concrete samples from Privernum -- an ancient city outside of Rome -- the scientists found that the chunks could fuel the material's "self-healing" abilities. When cracks form, water is able to seep into the concrete, Masic explained. That water activates the leftover pockets of lime, sparking up new chemical reactions that can fill in the damaged sections.
Marie Jackson, a geologist at the University of Utah, has a different take. Her research has found that the key could be in the specific volcanic materials used by the Romans.
The builders would gather volcanic rocks left behind after eruptions to mix into their concrete. This naturally reactive material changes over time as it interacts with the elements, Jackson said, allowing it to seal cracks that develop.
The ability to keep adapting over time "is truly the genius of the material," Jackson said. "The concrete was so well designed that it sustains itself."
Using tree juice to make sculptures as strong as seashells
At Copan, a Maya site in Honduras, intricate lime sculptures and temples remain intact even after more than 1,000 years of exposure to a hot, humid environment. And according to a study published earlier this year, the secret to these structures' longevity might lie in the trees that sprout among them.
Researchers here had a living link to the structures' creators: They met with local masons in Honduras who traced their lineage all the way back to the Mayan builders, explained Rodriguez-Navarro, who worked on the study.
The masons suggested using extracts from local chukum and jiote trees in the lime mix. When researchers tested out the recipe -- collecting bark, putting the chunks in water and adding the resulting tree "juice" into the material -- they found the resulting plaster was especially durable against physical and chemical damage.
When scientists zoomed in, they saw that bits of organic material from the tree juice got incorporated into the plaster's molecular structure. In this way, the Mayan plaster was able to mimic sturdy natural structures like seashells and sea urchin spines -- and borrow some of their toughness, Rodriguez-Navarro said.
Studies have found all kinds of natural materials mixed into structures from long ago: fruit extracts, milk, cheese curd, beer, even dung and urine. The mortar that holds together some of China's most famous structures -- including the Great Wall and the Forbidden City -- includes traces of starch from sticky rice.
Luck or skill?
Some of these ancient builders might have just gotten lucky, said Cecilia Pesce, a materials scientist at the University of Sheffield in England. They'd toss just about anything into their mixes, as long as it was cheap and available -- and the ones that didn't work out have long since collapsed.
"They would put all sorts of things in construction," Pesce said. "And now, we only have the buildings that survived. So it's like a natural selection process."
But some materials seem to show more intention -- like in India, where builders crafted blends of local materials to produce different properties, said Thirumalini Selvaraj, a civil engineer and professor at India's Vellore Institute of Technology.
According to Selvaraj's research, in humid areas of India, builders used local herbs that help structures deal with moisture. Along the coast, they added jaggery, an unrefined sugar, which can help protect from salt damage. And in areas with higher earthquake risks, they used super-light "floating bricks" made with rice husks.
"They know the region, they know the soil condition, they know the climate," Selvaraj said. "So they engineer a material according to this."
Ancient Roman ... skyscrapers?
Today's builders can't just copy the ancient recipes. Even though Roman concrete lasted a long time, it couldn't hold up heavy loads: "You couldn't build a modern skyscraper with Roman concrete," Oleson said. "It would collapse when you got to the third story."
Instead, researchers are trying to take some of the ancient material's specialties and add them into modern mixes. Masic is part of a startup that is trying to build new projects using Roman-inspired, "self-healing" concrete. And Jackson is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to design concrete structures that can hold up well in seawater -- like the ones in Roman ports -- to help protect coastlines from sea level rise.
We don't need to make things last quite as long as the Romans did to have an impact, Masic said. If we add 50 or 100 years to concrete's lifespan, "we will require less demolition, less maintenance and less material in the long run."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, seven candidates vying for key role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The House of Commons is set to pick a new Speaker, Manitobans go to the polls today, and homeowners in Canada brace for mortgage payment shock. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
-
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
World
-
A blast at an illegal oil refinery site kills at least 15 in Nigeria, residents say
An explosion and fire at at an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria's Niger Delta region killed at least 15 people, including a pregnant woman, residents and a local environmental rights group reported Tuesday.
-
Swiss LGBTQ+ rights groups hail 60-day sentence for polemicist who called journalist a 'fat lesbian'
LGBTQ+ groups are hailing the 60-day jail sentence a court in Switzerland gave to a writer and commentator for deriding a journalist as a "fat lesbian" and other critical remarks.
-
U.K. court says the government's routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels is unlawful
Britain's government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled on Thursday.
-
Hunter Biden returns to court in Delaware and is expected to plead not guilty to gun charges
Hunter Biden is due back Tuesday in a Delaware courtroom, where he's expected to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges that emerged after his earlier deal collapsed.
-
Panda Diplomacy: The departure of D.C.'s beloved pandas may signal a wider Chinese pullback
The National Zoo's three giant pandas -- Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji -- are set to return to China in early December with no public signs that the 50-year-old exchange agreement struck by President Richard Nixon will continue.
-
Shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall kills at least 2, and a suspect is in police custody
A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, seven candidates vying for key role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
-
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
-
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
Business
-
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking again under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
-
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
-
Did the pandemic change the way we treat others? We want to hear from you
In a country known for its kindness, have Canadians started to change? Some say there's been a decline in the way we treat others since the pandemic. We want to hear your thoughts.
Sports
-
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
-
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
-
China welcomes Taiwanese athletes at the Asian Games but they still can't compete under their flag
China claims the democratic self-governing island as its own, and a decades-old agreement between Taipei and Beijing means that Taiwanese teams can only compete internationally if they don't use the name - or flag - of Taiwan.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.