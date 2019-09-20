House intel chief says Facebook working on election threats
In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. The head of the House Intelligence says he has been assured by Zuckerberg that the company is working on ways to prevent foreign actors from disrupting the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Marcy Gordon, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 3:29PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The head of the House Intelligence Committee says he has been assured by the CEO of Facebook that company is working on ways to prevent foreign actors from disrupting next year's elections.
Rep. Adam Schiff of California met Friday with Mark Zuckerberg and said the Facebook CEO showed a deep awareness of the threat to the elections from so-called "deep fake" videos and other technically advanced tools.
Schiff told reporters Facebook is "in the process of developing what I hope will be very strong policies on this."
It was Zuckerberg's third day of private meetings in Washington, following other sessions with top lawmakers and President Donald Trump. Zuckerberg also met Friday with the leader of a House antitrust investigation into the big tech companies and pledged to co-operate.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 'Death by a thousand cuts': 3 billion fewer birds in Canada, U.S. than in 1970
- There are so many dragonflies that they're showing up on weather radar
- House intel chief says Facebook working on election threats
- The U.S. Navy just confirmed these UFO videos are the real deal
- How to navigate new privacy features in Apple iPhone update