Hotter, larger fires turning boreal forest into carbon source: research
A helicopter dumps a load of water on the Philpot Road fire outside of Kelowna, B.C., Monday, August 28, 2017. New research suggests that bigger, hotter wildfires are turning Canada's vast boreal forest into a net source of climate-changing greenhouse gases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 1:57PM EDT
Research suggests that bigger, hotter wildfires are turning Canada's vast boreal forest into a source of climate-changing greenhouse gases.
Soil in the forest, which crosses six provinces and two territories, has long been considered a storehouse of carbon from centuries of growth and decay.
In old-growth forests, the carbon remains in the soil even after it is burned over.
But a new paper by scientists at four Canadian universities concludes that larger fires are burning through more of the old growth, making the overall forest younger.
During fires, carbon is more likely to be released from younger forests.
Merritt Turetsky from the University of Guelph says the boreal forest may be at the point of becoming a carbon source rather than a carbon sink.
She says the finding may mean firefighters will have to change how they decide which fires to fight and what to protect.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Everest region bans single-use plastics
- Hotter, larger fires turning boreal forest into carbon source: research
- 500-year-old mummy back in Bolivia after 129 years abroad
- Supernova dust in Antarctica snow could be 20 million years old: researchers
- Earth's future is being written in fast-melting Greenland