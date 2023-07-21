Here's how AI is shaping the online dating world

Like several other facets of life, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the world of online dating.

While some changes may improve a user's experience as they swipe left or right on dating apps, there are other changes to watch out for, according to technology expert Sinead Bovell.

One positive change is that AI bots are helping users filter and sort through algorithms on dating apps to find a potential match.

"We're starting to see artificial intelligence appear in some apps, almost like AI assistants or coaches, [that are] telling you the best photo to select or to sus out you and the potential partner to see if you are a good fit," Bovell told CTV's Your Morning on Friday.

Generative AI is also helping users come up with conversation starters to break the ice and deliver pick-up lines to either start or continue a conversation they may be struggling with, Bovell noted.

The use of AI comes with some risk factors, too, she stressed. The tech expert said some people are editing their photos and generating entire conversations with AI, which may make them appear like an entirely different person on a dating app.

"We already see this with social media, we tend to put our best foot forward. The world of catfishing just got a massive upgrade with generative AI," Bovell said.

"This is a massive problem in AI in general. Some dating app companies need to do a better job at filtering out spam and authentication."

AI can also create generative videos, making it difficult to know whether you're engaging with a real person, Bovell said.

To ensure a potential match is real, Bovell recommends that dating app users initiate a FaceTime call with the person ahead of time and talk with them on the phone.

She also suggests avoiding meeting someone in a private setting on a first date as a safety measure.

To listen to the full interview, watch the interview at the top of this article.