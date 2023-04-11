Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
On April 8, 2024, a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, and those living in southern Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will have some of the best views.
The eclipse will stretch from Mexico’s west coast and across Texas and the Midwestern U.S. before finally being visible in Canada.
Depending on where you are, eclipse-watchers will have a clear view of the sun’s corona, or atmosphere, which is usually hidden by the sun’s brightness. The total eclipse can only be seen in North America, from Mexico to Newfoundland, for about an hour and a half.
NASA says “a total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.”
According to the space agency, the shadow the total eclipse creates as it moves across the earth is called the path of totality, which can stretch between 100 and 115 kilometres wide. Those watching the eclipse outside of the path of totality will be able to see a partial eclipse—when the moon blocks out some of the sun’s light—but they won’t get to see the total eclipse.
The total eclipse only lasts between two and three minutes depending on where you are viewing it from. During the eclipse, the sky darkens, as if it were “dawn or dusk,” NASA says. Additionally, the full total eclipse is easier to see in clear weather, but an “eerie daytime darkness” is still perceptible with cloud cover.
Niagara Falls, Belleville, Kingston and Cornwall are perfect spots to watch the total eclipse from in Ontario. Those who live in London, Toronto, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Kingston may be just out of the total eclipse’s path, but will still have great views.
In Quebec, the optimal spots to see the eclipse are in Montreal and Sherbrooke. In P.E.I., the best spot is at the very north-western tip of the island—in Cape Wolfe. In New Brunswick: Woodstock, Fredericton and Miramichi lay within the path of total eclipse, while Moncton is just south of it. Nova Scotia is almost completely out of the path of totality, with just the very northern section of the island, including Meat Cove, within it.
At around 5 p.m. that day, the total eclipse will be visible throughout Newfoundland. People in Codroy, Parsons Harbour, Gander and Clarenville will be able to see it perfectly. St. John’s is just south of the path but will experience a partial eclipse with 99.1 per cent totality.
Although there are four to seven solar or lunar eclipses per year, this eclipse is particularly special because of the rarity of total solar eclipses that can be seen from Canada. There hasn’t been a total eclipse visible from major Canadian cities since the 1970s, and the next one of this magnitude will be in 2079. The last total solar eclipse that graced North America was in August 2017, but it was only seen in the U.S.
Watching an eclipse without the proper equipment can be dangerous. The Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) website stresses the importance of wearing “special glasses designed for eclipse watching to prevent (eye) damage.”
If you’re in the path of totality when the moon blocks out 100 per cent of the sun’s light, you can take your protective glasses off during the two to three minutes of the total eclipse, but the CSA recommends wearing proper eye protection before and after. For those outside the path of totality, you must wear protective eyewear for the duration of the eclipse.
You can make your own solar eclipse projector by following the directions on the CSA’s website.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Survivors of Winters Hotel fire sue building's owner, operator and the City of Vancouver
Survivors of a fatal fire that destroyed a Vancouver single-room occupancy building are suing the owner, the property management company, and the city – alleging a failure of all three to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in Brampton, Ont., court
Two Canadian women who were arrested after returning to Canada from a prison camp in northeastern Syria last week are expected to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court today.
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
World
-
What we know about the major Pentagon intelligence leak
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.
-
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
-
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom's trial
Jurors in the triple murder trial of a woman accused in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival were shown gruesome photographs of the slain children Tuesday afternoon, as the grandfather of one of the kids sobbed in the back of the courtroom.
-
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House was reinstated Monday after Nashville's governing council voted to send him straight back to the legislature.
-
U.S., Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters
American and Filipino forces on Tuesday launched their largest combat exercises in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions.
-
Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge
Italy's right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country's southern shores, Italian state TV said.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
-
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
-
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
Entertainment
-
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.
Business
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
-
Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business
Tupperware shares fell nearly 50 per cent Monday following a bleak warning that its future is looking murky.
-
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Lifestyle
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Canada downs U.S. 4-3 in dramatic shootout at women's worlds; quarterfinals up next
Canada survived a blown 3-1 lead late in regulation to beat the United States 4-3 in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women's world hockey championship Monday.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
Autos
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.