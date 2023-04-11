Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse

On April 8, 2024, a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, and those living in southern Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will have some of the best views.

The eclipse will stretch from Mexico’s west coast and across Texas and the Midwestern U.S. before finally being visible in Canada.

Depending on where you are, eclipse-watchers will have a clear view of the sun’s corona, or atmosphere, which is usually hidden by the sun’s brightness. The total eclipse can only be seen in North America, from Mexico to Newfoundland, for about an hour and a half.

NASA says “a total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.”

According to the space agency, the shadow the total eclipse creates as it moves across the earth is called the path of totality, which can stretch between 100 and 115 kilometres wide. Those watching the eclipse outside of the path of totality will be able to see a partial eclipse—when the moon blocks out some of the sun’s light—but they won’t get to see the total eclipse.

The total eclipse only lasts between two and three minutes depending on where you are viewing it from. During the eclipse, the sky darkens, as if it were “dawn or dusk,” NASA says. Additionally, the full total eclipse is easier to see in clear weather, but an “eerie daytime darkness” is still perceptible with cloud cover.

Niagara Falls, Belleville, Kingston and Cornwall are perfect spots to watch the total eclipse from in Ontario. Those who live in London, Toronto, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Kingston may be just out of the total eclipse’s path, but will still have great views.

In Quebec, the optimal spots to see the eclipse are in Montreal and Sherbrooke. In P.E.I., the best spot is at the very north-western tip of the island—in Cape Wolfe. In New Brunswick: Woodstock, Fredericton and Miramichi lay within the path of total eclipse, while Moncton is just south of it. Nova Scotia is almost completely out of the path of totality, with just the very northern section of the island, including Meat Cove, within it.

At around 5 p.m. that day, the total eclipse will be visible throughout Newfoundland. People in Codroy, Parsons Harbour, Gander and Clarenville will be able to see it perfectly. St. John’s is just south of the path but will experience a partial eclipse with 99.1 per cent totality.

Although there are four to seven solar or lunar eclipses per year, this eclipse is particularly special because of the rarity of total solar eclipses that can be seen from Canada. There hasn’t been a total eclipse visible from major Canadian cities since the 1970s, and the next one of this magnitude will be in 2079. The last total solar eclipse that graced North America was in August 2017, but it was only seen in the U.S.

Watching an eclipse without the proper equipment can be dangerous. The Canadian Space Agency’s (CSA) website stresses the importance of wearing “special glasses designed for eclipse watching to prevent (eye) damage.”

If you’re in the path of totality when the moon blocks out 100 per cent of the sun’s light, you can take your protective glasses off during the two to three minutes of the total eclipse, but the CSA recommends wearing proper eye protection before and after. For those outside the path of totality, you must wear protective eyewear for the duration of the eclipse.

You can make your own solar eclipse projector by following the directions on the CSA’s website.