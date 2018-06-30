Headline-grabbing walrus Samka dies in Quebec
Walruses Arnaliaq, left, and Samka rest on the side of a pool, Wednesday, March 16, 2016 at the Quebec aquarium in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:27PM EDT
QUEBEC - One of the only walruses to give birth in captivity in Canada has died in Quebec City's aquarium.
The aquarium says in a statement that 13-year-old Samka died Thursday night.
The establishment says the walrus had appeared unwell for the past few days but they're not yet sure what caused her death.
Samka made headlines in 2016 when she and the aquarium's other female, Arnaliaq, gave birth within weeks of each other.
The aquarium said at the time they were the first full-term walrus babies born in captivity in Canada.
The two young walruses, Lakina and Balzak, were transferred to Vancouver's aquarium late last year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- SpaceX launches AI robot, strong coffee for station crew
- Boeing's hypersonic jet will be able to travel from New York To London in two hours
- NSA deleting more than 685 million call records
- Unique Quebec outdoor planetarium uses augmented reality to view the night sky
- Feds still mulling over making a healthy environment a right in Canada