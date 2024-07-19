Have you been impacted by the global IT outage? We want to hear from you

A global technology outage Friday has cancelled flights, media outlets and banks in a massive disruption to services and companies around the world.

DownDetector, a third-party website that tracks user-reported internet and service outages, recorded a surge in disruptions affecting Visa, Microsoft 365 and payroll and HR service ADP in Canada.

Several flight disruptions have been reported at Toronto airports as Porter Airlines cancels all flights until 12 p.m. and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded.

Train operators TransPennine Express and Govia Thameslink Railway, as well as U.K. broadcaster Sky News are among those affected.

Airports around the world have also been impacted by the outage, including in Scotland, Australia, and London.

CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Have you been impacted by the global technology outage? What service disruptions did you face? How did it impact your Friday morning?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from The Associated Press