    Harris will attend an AI summit at a U.K. estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers

    Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the press on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the press on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
    WASHINGTON -

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the United Kingdom next week for a summit on artificial intelligence.

    The trip will come a day after President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an executive order on the emerging AI technology.

    Harris will speak about the Democratic administration's approach to artificial intelligence on Nov. 1 and then participate in a summit hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Nov. 2.

    The summit will take place at Bletchley Park, a historic estate north of London that once served as a base for World War II codebreakers.

