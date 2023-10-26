Harris will attend an AI summit at a U.K. estate that was a base for World War II codebreakers

WASHINGTON -

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the United Kingdom next week for a summit on artificial intelligence.

The trip will come a day after President Joe Biden is expected to unveil an executive order on the emerging AI technology.

Harris will speak about the Democratic administration's approach to artificial intelligence on Nov. 1 and then participate in a summit hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Nov. 2.

The summit will take place at Bletchley Park, a historic estate north of London that once served as a base for World War II codebreakers.