Half of Canada's chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists
A dead chinook salmon is seen on the beach next to the Harrison River in Harrison Mills, B.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 5:34PM EST
Scientists who evaluate the health of Canada's wild plants and animals have concluded that half the country's chinook salmon populations are endangered.
The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some only number a couple of hundred fish and are in danger of disappearing.
The finding was released as part of the committee's regular look at Canadian wildlife.
It concluded that of Canada's 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered.
Only one population is considered stable.
John Neilson, a fisheries biologist at B.C.'s Simon Fraser University, says it's the most extensive survey of chinook numbers the committee has ever done.
He says the declines are likely due to something happening to the salmon after they migrate to the ocean.
He says the federal government needs to protect habitat for the stocks that are in the worst shape.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Half of Canada's chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists
- Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada
- NASA spacecraft arrives at ancient asteroid, its 1st visitor
- Fake website launched in New Brunswick to educate investors about real scams
- Rare gold coins found in Israel linked to Crusader conquest