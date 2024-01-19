Growing number of sharks being killed despite global regulatory changes: study

'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years.
The study, published in the journal Science, found that the total number of sharks killed from fishing increased from at least 76 to 80 million between 2012 and 2019 — and at least 25 million of them were considered threatened species.
“We were really surprised by the findings that fishing mortality did not decline. If anything, that’s slightly increased in the overall study period,” Boris Worm, a biology professor at Dalhousie University who led the study, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday.
“We were very happy that we did this study because there was this false sense of security.”
Worm said the team of international researchers was interested in finding out the scope of human-caused shark deaths, given alarming estimates from experts at the International Union for Conservation of Nature that more than one in three sharks are threatened with extinction.
They were especially curious to know why the number of shark deaths seems to be going up after numerous regulations were introduced in the last few decades that aimed to improve fishing practices and prevent shark finning to reduce the mortality of sharks around the world.
Finning, Worm explained, is the “destructive” practice of cutting off the fins of sharks and then throwing sharks back into the sea. These fins are typically used in a popular dish called shark fin soup, which is a symbol of status in some Asian countries and can cost upwards of $100 per serving.
Canada banned the practice of finning in 1994 and banned the import and exports of shark fins in 2019.
“So we were simply interested in seeing … what has worked to build on that to safeguard sharks in a more effective manner,” Worm said.
The researchers studied trends in shark mortality across 150 fishing countries, territories and the high seas. They also conducted interviews with fishery experts from around the world.
Overall, they found that finning bans had little impact, but regional shark fishing or retention bans had some success in reducing deaths.
As well, they found that finning bans may have even increased shark catches, possibly by incentivizing the full use of sharks for shark meat, shark oil in cosmetics and other products.
Worm said these findings present a “reset” in shark conservation efforts, helping experts to pinpoint where improvements could be made to protect sharks.
“We went for the most destructive, the most egregious practices first (like finning), outlined those, but now I think we need to address mortality more comprehensively,” he said.
Worm suggested three kinds of fishery regulations that could boost conservation efforts. First, he said there need to be “strict regulations” around how many sharks can be caught each year sustainably, similar to rules international fisheries must currently follow around tuna fishing.
Creating more sanctuaries or protected zones for sharks and other species would also help, Worm said, noting there are already some countries like the Bahamas and Maldives that have closed off areas for sharks where they are safe from commercial fishing operations.
He further recommended reconsidering where gill nets and trawls should be allowed to be used since they tend to have a large bycatch of sharks, meaning sharks are unintentionally caught while fishing for other species, ultimately leading to their deaths.
“So basically, we have to address how much we fish, where we fish and how we fish,” Worm explained.
Through awareness, individuals can also help protect sharks.
Worm said people can avoid cosmetic products that have shark oil in them or seafood products containing shark meat, which are found in some countries in Central America, where shark meat is often consumed without being mentioned in seafood labelling.
As well, he said people can avoid buying shark teeth or necklaces consisting of shark teeth as souvenirs.
“We can all contribute in a small way to solving this big problem,” Worm added.
“To lose sharks now, for one, would be immoral and sad and terrible, but also it could really destabilize ecosystems that are already struggling with the effects of, say, pollution and climate change.”
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
New York prosecutors on Friday returned two pieces of art they say were stolen by Nazis from a Jewish performer and collector murdered in the Holocaust.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November, a fight that was captured on cellphone video and had been widely shared across social media.
Guild members of the Los Angeles Times walked off the job Friday to protest what it says are imminent layoffs, the first newsroom union work stoppage in the newspaper's 143-year history.
A government commission in Guyana tasked with investigating a fire that killed 20 children at an Indigenous boarding school found multiple errors and systematic failures.
As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
New theoretical research is uncovering why certain species have shrunk over time.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
Malia Obama debuted her short film 'The Heart' at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, appearing on the festival red carpet to herald the project.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
The Russian group was able to access 'a very small percentage' of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
A new route opening up direct access between between Italy and Slovenia will spin passengers back more than a century to the times of the Habsburg empire.
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.