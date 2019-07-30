Green thumbs: Ethiopia plants 353 million trees in a single day
Approximately 353 million trees were planted in Ethiopia in a single day as part of a country-wide green initiative, according to a government minister. (Pexels)
Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:43PM EDT
Staff from the United Nations, the African Union and foreign embassies took part in the effort, with BBC News reporting some Ethiopian government offices have been shut down to let civil servants take part.
Throughout Monday, Ethiopia’s minister of innovation and technology Dr. Getahun Mekuria was updating his followers on the country’s progress.
By early evening, he tweeted that the country had planted 353,633,660 tree seedlings in 12 hours.
The mass tree-planting effort was part of the country’s “Green Legacy” Initiative, which intends to grow four billion trees in Ethiopia this summer -- with the intended goal to tackle the effects of deforestation and climate change.
Forest coverage in Ethiopia has declined from 35 per cent in the early 1900s to little more than four per cent in the 2000s, according to UN statistics.
The “Green Legacy” initiative is running in a thousand sites across the country and encourages every citizen to plant at least 40 seedlings.
Today #UNHCR supported the initiative #GreenLegacy planting a tree in #Addisababa for a sustainable future! pic.twitter.com/b4FeaMqfyD— UNHCR Ethiopia (@UNHCREthiopia) July 29, 2019
The university community @MekUniETH planting trees in campuses! We have so far planted 23500 seedlings #green @she_ethiopia pic.twitter.com/0atqm7RXHI— Kindeya G.hiwot, Prof (@DrKindeya) July 29, 2019
Today, our Embassy took part in the nation’s 200 mill seedlings a day planting campaign. The UK has been supporting the planting of an estimated 95 million trees through our contribution to the Productive Safety Net Programme and will continue to support Ethiopia’s #GreenLegacy. pic.twitter.com/cKtBK2FYHZ— UK in Ethiopia ���� (@UKinEthiopia) July 29, 2019
