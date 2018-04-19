

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





For anyone planning their next summer camping trip or for those who prefer to appreciate the great outdoors from the comfort of their couch, Google Street View has you – and most of Canada – covered.

With a backpack-mounted camera called the “Street View Trekker” strapped to their backs, employees from Parks Canada and Google have captured images of Canada’s most breathtaking parks in a collaborative effort to bring even the remotest destinations into view with three-dimensional panoramas.

On Thursday, Google Street View added seven new parks to its catalogue of digitally mapped parks to bring the total number to 167, or approximately 75 per cent of Parks Canada spaces. The latest additions include Nááts'ihch'oh National Park Reserve, Terra Nova National Park, the Lake Louise area in Banff National Park, Glacier National Park, Mount Revelstoke National Park, West Coast Trail in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, and Nahanni National Park Reserve.

Mapping the soaring granite spires and winding river in Nahanni National Park Reserve is a particularly impressive feat given its remote location in Northwest Territories’ Dehcho Region, located approximately 500 kilometres of Yellowknife.

The 30,000 square-kilometre park features some of the deepest canyons in Canada, breathtaking alpine vistas and the South Nahanni, a Canadian Heritage River. It’s also one of the first UNESCO World Heritage sites, awarded the designation in 1978 after it was given national park reserve status by then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1972.

Despite its many attractions, travelling to Nahanni National Park Reserve isn’t for the faint of heart and often requires a float plane, which means many Canadians have been unable to explore its natural wonders. That is, until Google Street View and Parks Canada set out to record the area using its mapping technology.

During the mapping expedition, the Google Street View Trekker camera captured images of Nahanni National Park Reserve’s beautiful scenery from the vantage point of a hiker. For example, a Google Maps visitor can click to move through the trees along a hiking trail near the Rabbitkettle (Gahnîhthah) Hotsprings and Tufa Mounds in the park.

The Google Street View and Parks Canada collaborative project to document the country’s national parks began in 2013 in an effort to “help connect Canada’s increasing urban population with their national treasures that are often remote from our urban cores.”

Click here for a list of Parks Canada destinations currently available via Google Street View.