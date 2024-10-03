Sci-Tech

    • Google's search engine's latest AI injection will answer voiced questions about video and photos

    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google developer event in Mountain View, Calif., on May 14, 2024. (Jeff Chiu / AP Photo) Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google developer event in Mountain View, Calif., on May 14, 2024. (Jeff Chiu / AP Photo)
    SAN FRANCISCO -

    Google is pumping more artificial intelligence into its search engine.

    New features will enable people to voice questions about images and rely on the still-faulty technology to organize the presentation of an entire results page.

    The latest changes announced Thursday herald the next step in an AI-driven makeover that Google launched in mid-May.

    It was then that it began responding to some queries with summaries written by the technology at the top of its influential results page.

    Google is leaning more heavily on AI, even though the technology already has produced bad information. But the company is forging ahead amid new competition from alternatives powered by upstarts such as ChatGPT.

