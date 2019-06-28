Google Maps will soon offer info on subway crowds, transit delays
Relaxnews
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 8:47PM EDT
Google is rolling out two new features to Maps: live traffic delay reports for buses and public transit crowdedness predictions.
On Thursday Google announced two new Maps features that will be particularly useful to those who take public transportation.
If you take the bus, the application will soon tell you if there are any traffic-based delays on your route, how late your bus will be, and how your transit time will be affected. You'll also be able to see where on the Map the delay is taking place, so that you can adjust your itinerary accordingly.
As well, Google Maps will soon tell you how crowded your public means of transport is expected to be "based on past rides." Whether you commute on a bus, train, or subway, the app will tell you whether you'll be able to sit or if there will only be standing room left by the time you snag a ride.
Both features began rolling out Thursday for Android and iOS. Almost 200 cities will have access to these reports across the world.
