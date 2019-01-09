

Relaxnews





Google kicked off the official opening day of CES 2019 Tuesday by revealing all the new ways that its voice assistant could make your entire life more connected in 2019.

Google has some bright new ideas for the Google Assistant over 2019. On Tuesday, the company gave us a complete list of what to expect from the voice assistant over the next year, and from the looks of it, Google Assistant could potentially integrate nearly every facet of our lives.

Google Assistant in the connected home

The company introduced Google Assistant Connect, which is a platform that manufacturers can easily build into their devices to make them Google voice assistant compatible. This will allow more electronics to get that "smart" denotation.

Lenovo is one of those such brands working to expand the smart home experience. The company announced its Lenovo Smart Clock Tuesday, a small device designed to replace your digital alarm clock with a tiny four-inch touchscreen that gets to know you and your daily routines.

Additionally, Whirlpool previewed its KitchenAid Smart Display which is essentially a water-resistant tablet that guides you through recipes using the Google Assistant.

Sonos speakers will be gaining Google Assistant compatibility this year as well. The Sonos One and Sonos Beam will both allow you to control your music without ever lifting a finger.

Google Assistant on the road

As of Tuesday, the Google Assistant started rolling out in Google Maps for Android and iOS to help users navigate. By just saying, "Hey Google, take me home," the Assistant will immediately guide you on the most convenient route home.

The Google Assistant will also soon be compatible with car accessories that let you control your car's music or diagnostics simply by plugging a device into a socket -- keep yours eyes on Anker and JBL.

Google Assistant away from home

Google announced that a new feature called Interpreter Mode will be rolling out on Google Home and Smart Displays over the next couple weeks. By just asking Google to be your interpreter, the device will translate foreign spoken language in real-time into your native language either vocally or in written language. The feature has recently been integrated at hotel concierge desks across the US.

To see these smart devices in action, you can check out the Google Assistant Playground at CES; otherwise, they'll be hitting the market over the upcoming months.