

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- A new study says global warming is screwing up nature's intricately timed dinner hour, making hungry critters and those on the menu show up at much different times.

Timing is everything in nature. Bees have to be around and flowers have to bloom at the same time for pollination to work. Predators need to migrate at the same time as prey.

But a global study says warmer temperatures are interfering with that. It looks at the timing of 88 interdependent species, finding they are moving out of sync by about six days a decade. It notes that some pairs are actually moving closer together.

Changes in species timing are greater than they were before the 1980s.

The study appears in Monday's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.