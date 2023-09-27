Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii

Scientists conducting deep-sea research with a remote vehicle encountered a ghostly "Dumbo" octopus during a dive off the coast of Hawaii on Sept. 13, with the crew enjoying this rare sighting.

The white octopus was spotted by researchers from Ocean Exploration Trust in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean near the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

The deep-water cephalopod was spotted by the ROV Hercules at a depth of 1,682 metres.

Grimpoteuthis are named "Dumbo" octopuses after the famous Disney elephant because of the flapping fins on the sides of their head.

With files from Reuters