A Nova Scotia man is beaming about his off-the-grid solar-powered lifestyle and wants to see more Canadian homes packed with panels.

John Patton purchased his cabin in the woods near Central West River, N.S. in 2003. His dream was to have the sun power everything inside.

“I started out with one panel and a little battery. It provided me lights,” he told CTV Atlantic on Thursday. “That was the start of it.”

Patton said he upgraded the system with four more panels two years ago, and hasn’t regretted the conversion once. His current set-up stores energy in a cluster of batteries in his attic. A converter allows him to charge his cellphones and light his home with 12-volt electricity.

“I can run 110 (volt) appliances, just like you can at your house,” he said. “I can run a vacuum cleaner, which I do. I can run the submersible pump down the well. What else? Microwave.”

Solar power and a large pile of wood to burn for heat mean Patton doesn’t have many bills. One he can’t avoid paying is for high-speed internet. Although, it sounds like he could do without that if he really wanted to.

“I don’t spend a whole lot of time on the internet,” he said. “I’m usually outside doing stuff.

Renewable energy accounts for 18 per cent of Canada’s total primary energy supply, according to figures from Natural Resources Canada. The agency notes that most of the country’s solar capacity is located in Ontario due to provincial incentives.

Robert MacKean, a renewable energy specialist with Nova Sun Power, said getting off the grid with solar power is become more affordable.

“When we started, we were selling a 100-watt panel for $1,000 almost, and now we are selling 300-watt panels for a little over $200,” he said.

Patton insists that you don’t have to be the outdoor-type to make the switch.

“I’m always in communication. I’ve always got the internet. I’ve always got cellphones,” he said. “I don’t see where I am lacking really anything that you have in your home.”

