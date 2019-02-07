German antitrust authorities restrict Facebook data use
German antitrust authorities have issued a ruling prohibiting Facebook from combining user data from different sources. (Pixabay / Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 5:21AM EST
BERLIN -- German antitrust authorities have issued a ruling prohibiting Facebook from combining user data from different sources.
The Bundeskartellamt says Facebook users have only been able to use the social network on the condition that it can collect user data "outside of the Facebook website in the internet or on smartphone apps and assign these data to the user's Facebook account." This includes assigning data from Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as third-party websites, to a Facebook user account.
Bundeskartellamt president Andreas Mundt said Thursday that the ruling means "Facebook will no longer be allowed to force its users to agree to the practically unrestricted collection and assigning of non-Facebook data to their Facebook user accounts."
Facebook said it rejects the decision, and will appeal.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- German antitrust authorities restrict Facebook data use
- Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques' helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA
- New emojis more diverse than ever with prosthetic limbs, gender inclusive couples
- Safer Internet Day: How to protect yourself against hackers and stay safe online
- Images suggest Iran launched satellite despite U.S. criticism