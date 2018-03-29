

CTVNews.ca Staff





The geology community is rallying around a 14-year-old collector after thieves looted his small rock and mineral museum.

Judah Tyreman mowed lawns and raked leaves for two years to bankroll the Sesula Mineral & Gem Museum that opened in Radisson, Sask., in 2016.

Thieves broke into the museum on March 11, vandalizing its displays and making off with as much as $8,000 worth of items from its collection.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page has raised nearly $9,500 to help Tyreman replace some of the stolen gems and repair damage from the break-in. He also posted several photos on Facebook of specimens that have been sent to him by fellow geology enthusiasts.

“It’s just been insane. I’ve been getting so much (support) from everybody,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

Tyreman said he has been summoned to the University of Saskatchewan campus by their geology department to pick out some samples from their vast “geology dungeon” to add to his own collection.

Triassica, British company that reconstructs fossils and dinosaur skeletons, has also offered to sell him a reconstructed baby T-Rex skeleton for US$3,200, the price of material and shipping.

If he accepts, the new addition to his museum would be the only baby T-Rex skeleton in Canada.



With more stuff arriving today, I figure I better get on here with pics and a thank you. First package of the day is... Posted by The Sesula Mineral & Gem Museum on Monday, March 26, 2018