Children, teens and plenty of adults were furious early Thursday morning as system-wide crashes were reported on the Xbox One servers.

The loudest complainers? Anyone who wanted to play the newest update for Fortnite Battle Royale,which went live Thursday. The free online game’s “Season 6 Battle Pass” was released for all the next gen consoles including PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android—but only Xbox One players were seemingly affected.

"We are investigating an increase in crashes on Xbox," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite video game account. "We'll provide an update once we have more information."

The game’s developer, Epic Games, say they’re investigating the issue but didn’t give any indication of when it might be solved. Additionally, Fortnite’s Twitter account said that they’re looking into error messages coming up when some players tried purchasing V-bucks—which is money used within the game.

Fortnite’s account tweeted, “We're aware some players are receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Vbucks or their delivery is delayed. We are investigating this now and are continuing to monitor for any additional issues.”

This is likely to further anger people since the in-game currency is the only way to purchase the newest upgrade.

Epic Games is offering refunds for anyone affected by the V-bucks issue. Another tweet asked players to “reach out to our Support Team if you were incorrectly charged multiple times for Vbuck purchases.”

The game’s newest season includes updates such as new skins for players’ avatars, new levels, awards and new pets you can own in the game.

Players immediately went to Twitter to call out Xbox and Fortnite about the technical issues.

FIX XBOX CUZ I GOT SCHOOL — vPronto (@vPronto3) September 27, 2018

Honestly ruined the hype of season 6 for me, my mate and the rest of the xbox fanbase. You got a lot of compensating to do @FortniteGame — Josh Lewis (@omnilolz122) September 27, 2018

WHEN IS FORTNITE GONNA WORK ON XBOX retweet this if you think xbox player should get something that only xbox people get because we have to wait but ps4 people don't have to wait. — brandon (@brandon40376270) September 27, 2018

I keep seeing this screen over and over! Then boom crash! pic.twitter.com/D48IzUp8B4 — M1shINATOR (@Mishy_Diamond) September 27, 2018

This hasn’t been Xbox’s only hiccup this week. Xbox Support tweeted Tuesday that they had to deal with issues with players trying to buy video game titles from Microsoft's two predecessor consoles, Xbox and Xbox 360.