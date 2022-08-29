Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The sun rises as NASA's new moon rocket, lower left, sits on Launch Pad 39-B in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 29, 2022. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

    Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

    The sun rises as NASA's new moon rocket, lower left, sits on Launch Pad 39-B in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 29, 2022. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

  • How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations

    In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social