FRANKFURT -- The Frankfurt zoo is showing off its first lion cubs in 15 years.

The mother, Zarina, gave birth to triplets April 14, and kept a close eye on her offspring as they took their first steps in the zoo's lion enclosure on Wednesday.

The father, 12-year-old Kumar, is being kept apart from 6-year-old Zarina and the cubs until zookeepers are sure that the mother will tolerate his presence. The Asian lion cubs haven't yet been named, and keepers believe -- but aren't yet sure -- that two of them are male.