Four astronauts from four countries return to Earth after six months in orbit

NEW Experts say the public is right to feel weird about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
Their capsule streaked across the U.S. in the predawn darkness and splashed into the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle.
NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine helicopter pilot, led the returning crew of Denmark’s Andreas Mogensen, Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa and Russia’s Konstantin Borisov.
They moved into the space station last August. Their replacements arrived last week in their own SpaceX capsule.
“We left you some peanut butter and tortillas,” Moghbeli radioed after departing the orbiting complex on Monday. Replied NASA’s Loral O’Hara: “I miss you guys already and thanks for that very generous gift.”
O’Hara has another few weeks at the space station before leaving aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule.
Before leaving the space station, Mogensen said via X, formerly Twitter, that he couldn’t wait to hear “birds singing in the trees" and also craved crunchy food.
NASA prefers multiple travel options in case of rocket trouble. Boeing should start providing astronaut taxi service with a two-pilot test flight in early May.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
More than 20,000 soldiers are training with the knowledge that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defences and unity.
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties' U.S. presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of state primaries on Tuesday as the 2024 fight for the White House moves into a new phase.
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced an additional US$100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force mission to Haiti following a meeting with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica to halt the country’s violent crisis.
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
More than 20,000 soldiers are training with the knowledge that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defences and unity.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Diabetes weight-loss therapy drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
Experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Scientists believe hot magma will erupt under the Pacific Ocean floor in deep waters off Vancouver Island after they detected up to 200 small earthquakes per hour in the area.
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Oscars host and late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump on stage after Trump insulted Kimmel and his hosting on social media.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Two dogs died over the weekend during Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race, marking the first deaths during the race in five years and renewing calls to end the 1,609-kilometre competition that sees mushers and their canine teams traverse mountain ranges, a frozen river and sea ice — often during treacherous weather.
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.