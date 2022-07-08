Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
The study, published in the journal Current Biology, looked at 268 specimens collected in the 1980s and 1990s from a site in Yoho National Park in British Columbia and stored at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.
Dozens of those fossils contained the brain and nervous system of the half-billion-year-old Stanleycaris, which was part of an ancient, extinct offshoot of the arthropod evolutionary tree called Radiodonta, distantly related to modern insects and spiders.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime kind of discovery," Joe Moysiuk, lead author of the study and a PhD candidate in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Toronto, said in an interview this week.
"We get so much information that we couldn't get from the ordinary fossil record -- things like features of the brain. We can see how many segments the brain of this animal is made up of. We can see the processing centres for visual information extending into the eyes of the animal, giving us all kinds of information about the neuroanatomy of this extinct organism.
"That, in turn, helps us to understand the evolution of the brain and nervous system of the group of modern animals we call the arthropods, so that includes things today like insects and spiders."
The fossils show the brain was composed of two segments, which he said has deep roots in the arthropod lineage and that its evolution likely preceded the three-segmented brain that characterizes present-day insects.
"We think that third segment was added somewhere along that branch that is the tree of life between the divergency of the velvet worms and the modern arthropods," explained Moysiuk.
Researchers, he said, were able to trace how the evolution of the brain segments occurred more than 500 million years ago.
"That's pretty incredible when you think we are looking at these fossils. You think of fossils as being mostly things like shells and bones, not things like brains."
Moysiuk said the right conditions were needed to preserve the small, compressed fossils of an animal that was about 20 centimetres in size.
"The organisms were preserved in these fast-flowing mudflows, so they were tumbling around and flattened in all kinds of orientations," said Moysiuk, noting most of the specimens were five centimetres or less.
"So, when we looked at the different fossils that we find from these different orientations of preservation, we are able to piece back together what the whole creature looked like in three dimensions."
Researchers found that the Stanleycaris, known as a predator in the Cambrian period, had an unexpected large central eye in front of its head in addition to its pair of stalked eyes.
"It emphasizes that these animals were even more bizarre-looking than we thought, but also shows us that the earliest arthropods had already evolved a variety of complex visual systems like many of their modern kin," Jean-Bernard Caron, Moysiuk's supervisor and curator of invertebrate paleontology at the Royal Ontario Museum, said in a news release.
"Since most radiodonts are only known from scattered bits and pieces, this discovery is a crucial jump forward in understanding what they looked like and how they lived."
Moysiuk said the finding also shows the importance of fossil collections.
"There's a lot of treasures that can be found by trolling through things that have been discovered a long time ago," he said.
"We have this incredible collection of Burgess Shale fossils at the Royal Ontario Museum."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Elon Musk says he's terminating US$44B Twitter buyout deal
Elon Musk's tumultuous US$44B billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse – after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Afghan ambassador to Canada urges flexibility on passports for approved refugees
Afghanistan's ambassador is urging action to ensure that Afghans who have been approved to come to Canada do not have to risk detention by the Taliban when they apply for a passport.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
World
-
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
-
U.K. leader hopefuls jostle as Boris Johnson digs in for final weeks
A field of Conservative candidates seeking to replace departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began to take shape Friday, even as some party lawmakers pushed to get the scandal-tarnished leader out of office before his replacement is elected over the summer.
-
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
-
Russia sticks U.S., U.K. embassies with 'unrecognized' addresses
Moscow has taken a page out of Washington's playbook to troll both the U.S. and the U.K. by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital.
-
Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.
-
Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates
Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.
Politics
-
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
-
Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe 'horrifically disturbing': Trudeau
The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister during a campaign speech is "horrifically disturbing" and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
-
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
Intermittent fasting linked with less severe cases of COVID-19, study finds
Those who have regularly fasted intermittently for decades have a lower chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to people who do not practice the eating plan, according to a new American study.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils of ancient predators with three eyes shed light on evolution of insects
Research based on a collection of fossils from the Burgess Shale shows a bizarre-looking animal with three eyes that sheds light on the evolution of the brain and head of insects and spiders.
-
Meta offering Facebook desktop version in Inuktitut
Facebook users can now use the desktop version of the social media platform in the Inuit language Inuktitut, Meta has announced.
-
Robots to the rescue: autonomous tech could help first responders enter disaster zones
New robots could help assess the dangers of disaster zones for emergency response teams.
Entertainment
-
Party like it's 2008: print your tickets due to Rogers outage, venues urge
Canadian concertgoers are being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many.
-
Movie reviews: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sets itself apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'The Sea Beast,' 'Stanleyville' and 'Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel.'
-
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
Business
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
TRANSCRIPT
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
-
For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language
Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer Victor Cui announced Friday the franchise's July 22 home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be broadcast live in Cree.
-
Estimated cost for Vancouver 2030 Winter Olympics revealed
Three weeks after revealing the proposed plan for an Olympic bid, officials shared what the cost could be for Vancouver to host the 2030 Winter Games.
Autos
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.