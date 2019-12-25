TORONTO -- A team of researchers from Carleton University say a recent fossil discovery in Nova Scotia represents the earliest known examples of a creature exhibiting the behaviours of a parent.

The findings were recently published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution and detail the discovery of a large and small lizard-like reptile known as a varanopid synapsid. The creatures were foundin the root of a tree stump in Cape Breton.

The smaller reptile is positioned under the hind leg of the larger reptile, indicating the two were sharing the same den, according to the researchers.

“This is the earliest evidence of prolonged postnatal care in a vertebrate,” Hillary Maddin, the lead researcher and a professor at Carleton University, said in a news release.

“The adult animal appears to be concealing and protecting a juvenile in a den. This behavior is very common in mammals today. It is interesting to see this animal, which is on the evolutionary line leading to mammals, exhibiting this behaviour so early.”

The researchers said the preserved skeletons of both reptiles have unique features and represent a new species.

The fossils predate what was previously thought to be the earliest such discovery by 40 million years and could help to explain the evolution of parenting, according to the researchers.

Brian Hebert, who collaborated on the project, hopes the discovery also leads to further study in Nova Scotia.

“This discovery shows that Nova Scotia still has plenty of amazing secrets to be discovered in its fossil record,” he said.

“I’m hopeful that the Nova Scotia government will appreciate how discoveries like these can add to the province, not only scientifically, but also in terms of tourism and economically. I have been excited to work with Hillary since we met. I knew that she would appreciate the little known places in Nova Scotia and how they can change the way we look at the world.”