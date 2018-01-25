Fossil shows modern humans left Africa earlier than thought
In this file photo, a reconstructed Neanderthal skeleton, right, and a modern human version of a skelaton, left, are on display at the Museum of Natural History Wednesday in New York. (AP / Frank Franklin II)
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 2:17PM EST
WASHINGTON - A fossil found in Israel indicates modern humans may have left Africa as much as 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.
Scientists say that an ancient upper jawbone and associated stone tools could also mean that our species appeared far earlier than fossils now show.
Researchers calculate that the jawbone, complete with several well-preserved teeth, was between 177,000 and 194,000 years old. Previously, the oldest fossils of modern humans found outside of Africa were somewhere from 90,000 to 120,000 years old, also in Israel.
The study suggests modern humans could have left Africa 220,000 years ago, with some of the authors saying maybe even earlier.
The jaw was found in the collapsed Misliya cave on the western slope of Mount Carmel.
The study is in Thursday's Science.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Noise pollution causing some Canadian songbirds to change their tunes: study
- Fossil shows modern humans left Africa earlier than thought
- Canadian astronaut tells high school students their generation could visit Mars
- Canada and Australia were once connected, study suggests
- Florida crews rescue a manatee tangled in a life vest