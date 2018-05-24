

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The Canadian Hurricane Centre is expecting a "near-normal to above-normal" number of storms in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

The United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its seasonal outlook Thursday, predicting 10 to 16 named storms, with five to nine of them being hurricanes and one to four being major hurricanes.

At a briefing Thursday in Halifax, Bob Robichaud, a warning preparedness meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre, says normally only three to four tropical cyclones cause any concern for Canadian land or offshore waters.

Last year, NOAA predicted an above-average season.

A trio of devastating hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and many Caribbean islands.

The first major storm this year will get the name Alberto.