Fluctuating temperatures claim Montreal's natural Beaver Lake ice rink for good
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 12:07PM EST
MONTREAL - Skating on Beaver Lake, a popular Montreal winter pastime for decades, is now a thing of the past.
The city's decision to shutter the natural ice rink has to do with constantly shifting winter temperatures that make it impossible to keep the surface safe.
City vehicles that were used to maintain the ice have fallen through it in recent years.
In 2012, the city started making the artificial basin deeper to about two metres -- a process that has made it even harder to make a proper rink.
A smaller refrigerated ice rink near the chalet on Mount Royal remains open and city officials say they are hoping to find a new site for a natural rink in the area for next winter.
