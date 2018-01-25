Florida crews rescue a manatee tangled in a life vest
Marine mammals staff from the Dolphin Research Center, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Miami Seaquarium, receive instructions to release 'Commandyr,' a 10-foot-long, 955-pound manatee, at a campground in Key Largo, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (James Stephenson/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 2:30AM EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team has helped a manatee that had a life vest tangled on its back.
WPLG-TV reports the team rescued the juvenile manatee Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel dived in and noticed the manatee needed help. Police initially thought the life vest was a tracking device.
With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC's Manatee Rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground.
FWC marine biologist Amber Howell says it likely separated from his mother this winter. She says they wanted to make sure it was big and healthy enough to be on its own.
Biologist cleaned up the manatee and removed the life vest. A tiny tracker was placed, and the manatee was set free.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Japan offers robots as substitutes for pets
- Japanese firm launching 'meteor shower on demand' service
- Video shows phone battery exploding in man's face after he bites it
- Rocket Lab launches glinting 'humanity star' into orbit
- Computer scientist claims clues to deciphering mysterious Voynich manuscript