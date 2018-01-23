Flood of garbage stirs uproar in Lebanon
A man takes photos of piles of garbage washed on shore after an extended storm battered the Mediterranean country at the Zouq Mosbeh costal town, north of Beirut, Lebanon on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 2:04AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 2:08AM EST
ZOUQ MOSBEH, Lebanon -- Environmentalists say a winter storm has pushed a wave of trash onto a Lebanese shore just outside Beirut, stirring outrage over a waste management crisis that has choked the country since 2015.
Zouq Mosbeh's beach was covered in a mantle of garbage on Tuesday, after an extended storm battered the Mediterranean country.
Paul Abi Rached of the NGO EcoMovement says rough waves last week dislodged a faulty retaining wall around a coastal dump, spilling trash into the sea.
Civil society groups demand officials close the dumps along the coastline, which were reopened in 2015 to absorb the garbage left out in Beirut during a summer-long trash collection crisis.
Sami Gemayel, a member of Lebanon's parliament, said he will raise a lawsuit in international courts against the government over waste pollution.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- New research suggests winds of change blow even for black holes
- New 508-million-year-old fossil found at B.C.'s Burgess Shale
- Tim Cook makes 1st visit to Canada as Apple CEO, visits Toronto students
- Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers
- Papua New Guinea volcano erupts in spectacular fashion