

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fitbit is launching an advanced service designed to bring more health tracking features in a single app.

The wearable technology company announced “Fitbit Premium” will launch in September using “insights from 10+ years of Fitbit data as well as academic and medical expertise to help you move more.”

Fitbit Premium is an expansion of its current workout plan app, Fitbit Coach, but will include personalized tips from medical professionals, additional workout plans and a deeper analysis of the user’s sleep patterns. Current Fitbit Coach subscribers will get access to Premium for the price they’re already paying.

“We’re excited to deliver our most personalized experience yet,” James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, said in a statement. “It will evolve with you and get smarter over time, delivering the support and guidance you need to help you achieve your health goals.”

Fitbit says an estimated 14 million Americans already pay for at least one digital health subscription and pay an average of US$174 a year for their different apps, but Fitbit Premium combines the features of multiple subscriptions services into a single app for US$120 annually.

Fitbit Premium will be available in Canada in September, though a French version of the service won’t be available until 2020.

Fitbit also announced a new smart watch, the Versa2, and new smart scale, the Aria Air, on Wednesday.