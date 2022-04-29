'Fish lizard' fossils found in Swiss Alps belonged to some of the largest creatures that ever lived
The fossils of giant, extinct marine reptiles have been found in an unlikely place: within the high altitudes of the Swiss Alps.
The fossils belong to three ichthyosaurs, and they may have been some of the largest animals that ever lived on Earth, according to a new study. The ancient creatures could reach 80 tons and 65 feet (20 metres) in length, rivaling modern sperm whales.
These "fish lizards" first appeared in the ocean about 250 million years ago, looking a bit like dolphins with elongated bodies and small heads. They emerged after the Permian mass extinction wiped out more than 95% of marine species. But by 200 million years ago, the giant ichthyosaurs were extinct and only the smaller, more dolphin-like ones lived until 90 million years ago.
A study detailing the discovery published Thursday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
So how did the remains of massive sea creatures, including one longer than a bowling alley, end up at an altitude of 9,186 feet (2,800 metres)?
About 200 million years ago, those rock layers were the floor of a wide lagoon.
"We think that the big ichthyosaurs followed schools of fish into the lagoon. The fossils may also derive from strays that died there," said study coauthor Heinz Furrer, retired curator at the University of Zurich's Paleontological Institute and Museum, in a statement.
But the folding of the Alps, which began 95 million years ago when the African tectonic plate began to push up against the European tectonic plate, created piles of rock layers about 30 to 40 million years ago. The fossils were "tectonically deformed," squashed by the tectonic plate movements that pushed them to a rock formation at the top of a mountain.
"You have to be kind of a mountain goat to access the relevant beds," said lead study author P. Martin Sander, professor of vertebrate paleontology at the University of Bonn in Germany, in a statement. "They have the vexing property of not occurring below about 8,000 feet (2,438.4 metres), way above the treeline."
Although these creatures once ruled the seas, fossils are rare, which has created a great mystery for paleontologists. But the remains of these ichthyosaurs have shed new light on these enigmatic, extinct creatures.
ONE HUGE TOOTH
The fossils belonged to three different ichthyosaurs. One was about 65 feet (20 metres) long while the other was 49 feet (15 metres) long. But the most exciting find associated with these fossils is the largest ichthyosaur tooth ever found.
"This is huge by ichthyosaur standards: Its root was 60 millimeters in diameter — the largest specimen still in a complete skull to date was 20 millimetres and came from an ichthyosaur that was nearly 18 metres (59 feet) long," Sander said.
Scientists know that smaller ichthyosaurs had teeth, but most of the giant ones were toothless, and it was assumed they fed on cephalopods, like squid, through suction.
Giant ichthyosaurs with teeth were likely similar to sperm whales and killer whales today, using their teeth to capture prey like giant squid.
But the tooth presents a challenge because it was broken off at the crown. While researchers know it was an ichthyosaur tooth because of unique features, like the infolding of dentin in the tooth root, they can't be sure that the size of the tooth reflects the size of the animal.
"It is hard to say if the tooth is from a large ichthyosaur with giant teeth or from a giant ichthyosaur with average-sized teeth," Sander said.
This is because, according to researchers, being giant and being a predator (with teeth) don't align -- which is why the blue whale, which weighs 150 tons and can reach 98 feet (30 metres) long, doesn't have any teeth. Instead, it filters out tiny creatures from the water.
Meanwhile, sperm whales, which weigh 50 tons and reach 65 feet (20 metres) in length, are hunters.
"Marine predators therefore probably can't get much bigger than a sperm whale," Sander said.
GIANTS IN THE MOUNTAINS
The fossils were first discovered during geological mapping of the Alps between 1976 and 1990. Furrer was part of the original team that recovered the fossils from the rocks, known as the Kössen Formation, and remembers holding the fossils in his hand as a doctoral student at the University of Zurich.
Over time, the fossils were largely forgotten.
"Recently, though, more remains of giant ichthyosaurs have appeared," Furrer said. "So it seemed worthwhile to us to analyze the Swiss finds again in more detail as well."
Ichthyosaur fossils have been found around the world, but the remains of giant species have been concentrated in North America. Finding these specimens in modern-day Switzerland expands their range.
Previous evidence has suggested that some of them could reach the size of blue whales, the largest animal in the world.
"In Nevada, we see the beginnings of true giants, and in the Alps the end," Sander said. "Only the medium-to-large-sized dolphin -- and orca-like forms survived into the Jurassic (Period)," between 145 and 201 million years ago.
Sander wonders if there are more "giant sea creatures hidden beneath the glaciers." But these fossils help fill a knowledge gap about the giant marine lizards.
"It amounts to a major embarrassment for paleontology that we know so little about these giant ichthyosaurs despite the extraordinary size of their fossils," Sander said. "We hope to rise to this challenge and find new and better fossils soon."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Economy gains momentum with 1.1 per cent GDP growth in February, best month since March 2021
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Investigation underway after fatal incident at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
The Department of National Defence says there was a fatal incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College Campus in Kingston, Ont.
-
'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature have voted unanimously to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
Grizzly bears emerge after longest-ever hibernation at B.C. ski resort
A pair of grizzly bears emerged following what was the longest-ever hibernation period at the British Columbia ski resort where they live.
World
-
Iran marks Jerusalem Day after 2-year pandemic suspension
Thousands of Iranians marched in the capital of Tehran on Friday to mark 'Quds Day,' or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians. It was the first time such marches were held since before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan
Some Tigrayan troops have refused to return home after serving as peacekeepers in the disputed Abyei region on the border between Sudan and South Sudan because they fear for their safety, according to the Ethiopian military.
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' faces sentence in U.S. court for murdering hostages
A member of an Islamic State militant group nicknamed 'The Beatles' that beheaded American hostages is due to face a U.S. judge on Friday who will determine whether to subject him to a lifetime of near-solitary confinement.
-
Wisconsin 10-year-old Lily Peters died of strangulation, blunt force: coroner
Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a corner said Thursday.
-
Lawmaker: Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as PM
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.
Politics
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Health
-
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu
The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
Sci-Tech
-
Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches
Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches.
-
'Fish lizard' fossils found in Swiss Alps belonged to some of the largest creatures that ever lived
The fossils of giant, extinct marine reptiles have been found in an unlikely place: within the high altitudes of the Swiss Alps.
-
The James Webb Space Telescope is fully aligned and ready to observe the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope is ready to observe the universe. The space observatory's massive mirror, capable of peering into the most distant reaches of space, is now completely aligned, according to the NASA's Webb team.
Entertainment
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday's 'The Late Late Show,' which he began hosting in 2015.
-
Celine Dion postpones 'Courage World Tour' because of muscle spasms
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
-
Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19
Sharon Osbourne is taking some time off from her new job to help her husband through COVID-19.
Business
-
Economy gains momentum with 1.1 per cent GDP growth in February, best month since March 2021
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
-
Wall Street opens lower, going back into the red for week
Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down.
-
New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply
A new pipeline due to start commercial operation in June is designed to ensure that large volumes of gas flow between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
Texas high school policy banning braided or twisted hair has stopped a teen from attending school, his mom says
Nothing makes Dyree Williams feel more like himself than his hair, which he has proudly worn in twists, braids and locks all his life -- it's part of his identity and a direct connection to his ancestors. But Williams' locks became an issue after the 17-year-old moved to a new school with a dress code policy that states 'braided hair or corn rows will not be allowed.'
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
-
A 61-year-old is set to row solo from the U.S. to France. The entire journey will be nearly 6,400 kilometres
Over the next couple of months, one man will attempt to row close to 6,400 kilometres (4,000 miles) across the Atlantic Ocean. Peter Harley, 61, hopes to set sail next week, weather permitting, from Virginia Beach and make his way to La Trinité-sur-Mer, France.
-
Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win Football Writers' Association awards
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted 'Footballer of the Year' in England for a second time, and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has won the women's award.
Autos
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.