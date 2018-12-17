First private Israeli lunar mission will launch in February
Opher Doron, general manager of Israel Aerospace Industries' space division, speaks beside the SpaceIL lunar module, in a special "clean room" where the space craft is being developed, during a press tour of their facility near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ilan Ben Zion)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 9:54AM EST
YEHUD, Israel - An Israeli non-profit says it has pushed back the launch of what it hopes will be the first private spacecraft to land on the moon.
Officials from SpaceIL and the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries told reporters Monday that the landing craft, dubbed Beresheet, or Genesis, will ship in February to Florida, where, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon rocket launch, it will commence its months-long voyage to the moon. It had been slated to launch this month.
Israel Aerospace Industries manager Opher Doron stressed that the small craft, roughly the size of a washing machine, faces a "difficult, arduous journey" because it will have to make a number of orbits before landing.
If successful, the team promises the landing will be a breakthrough for Israeli technology and commercial space travel.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Canada among 200 nations adopting 'rulebook' to act on Paris climate deal
- Next-generation of GPS satellites are headed to space
- China is driving use of armed drones in Middle East: report
- First private Israeli lunar mission will launch in February
- 'They're coming': Flying cars may appear in urban skies by 2023