First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits

Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '

